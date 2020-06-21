Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $359,000 Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 304,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,078,000 after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,362,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,938,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

INT stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

