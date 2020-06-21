Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 39.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 550,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII opened at $178.66 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.95. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $800,704 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

