13,637 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,547,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,486,000 after purchasing an additional 609,729 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,120,000 after acquiring an additional 529,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11,536.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 773,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,836,000 after acquiring an additional 767,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,390.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 727,638 shares in the last quarter.

FEZ stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

