Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225,069 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $41,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,082,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $16,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 462,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDM opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.