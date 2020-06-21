IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

NYSE INFO opened at $72.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, Director William E. Ford bought 20,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,254.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 641,027 shares of company stock valued at $42,890,845. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.