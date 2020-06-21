Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 426.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $849,644.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,601,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,361,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

