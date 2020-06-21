TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854,305 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,136 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $42,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 631.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,046,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,358,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,757,000 after purchasing an additional 854,948 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCF shares. Wedbush upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NYSE TCF opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

