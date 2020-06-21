Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 7,867 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 66.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

INVH opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

