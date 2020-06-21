Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Power Integrations worth $42,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,114,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 468.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 284,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 234,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after buying an additional 219,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after buying an additional 142,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 654,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

POWI opened at $118.48 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.19%.

In other news, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,569 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $381,328.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,667 shares of company stock worth $8,030,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

