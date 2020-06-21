Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 74,600 Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Limelight Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

In other Limelight Networks news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $693,890.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,964 shares of company stock worth $2,166,690. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.24 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.98. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

