IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $295.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.