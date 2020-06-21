Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 550 Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 114.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth $67,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $30.10 on Friday. Scholastic Corp has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHL. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

