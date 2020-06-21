Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400,495 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,357,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 316,732 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 953,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 182,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 236,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.64. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $75,078.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.63.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

