Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 399 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO opened at $99.72 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

