Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Starwood Property Trust worth $42,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,887,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,037 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,916.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 692,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 658,083 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 532,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 423,538 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.