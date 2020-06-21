Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $3,339,527.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,304.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $4,979,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,739.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,051. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day moving average of $122.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

