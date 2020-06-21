Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,966 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Texas Roadhouse worth $41,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 50.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $50.90 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

