Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 880.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,586,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,318 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPG opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.68. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPG. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

