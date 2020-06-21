Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 56,236 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,236 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Novocure worth $42,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Novocure by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,349,000 after buying an additional 734,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Novocure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Novocure by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,772,000 after buying an additional 99,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,536,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCR opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $1,953,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,297,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $71,134.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,527 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,893 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

