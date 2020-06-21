Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $126,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EA stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 450,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,035 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after acquiring an additional 49,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 218.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,400 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 598,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

