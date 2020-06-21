Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, National Securities lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. Perficient has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,019,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,173,109 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,782,000 after buying an additional 594,692 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,026,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,901,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

