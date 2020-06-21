Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VODG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.53. Vitro Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 22,661 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Vitro Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VODG)

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc, doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases.

