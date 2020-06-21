Benchmark Boosts Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $56.00

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. Stock
Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. Stock
Epizyme PT Lowered to $16.00
Epizyme PT Lowered to $16.00
Perficient Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
Perficient Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
Vitro Diagnostics Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.53
Vitro Diagnostics Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.53
Benchmark Boosts Universal Forest Products Price Target to $56.00
Benchmark Boosts Universal Forest Products Price Target to $56.00
Alimera Sciences Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.14 Million
Alimera Sciences Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.14 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report