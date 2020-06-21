Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will report $5.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 million to $8.02 million. Alimera Sciences posted sales of $10.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year sales of $50.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.29 million to $51.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.16 million, with estimates ranging from $60.05 million to $66.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 million.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

