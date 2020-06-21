Legal & General Group Plc Sells 767 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of NewMarket worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NewMarket by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NewMarket by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $408.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.31 and a 200-day moving average of $430.12. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $304.65 and a one year high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $559.42 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 43.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

