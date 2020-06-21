Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of Skechers USA worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Skechers USA by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,514,000 after buying an additional 911,249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 23.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 239,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

In other Skechers USA news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,714,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.