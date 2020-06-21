Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,568 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of Genpact worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $1,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,322,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 66.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,997,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,327.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on G. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

