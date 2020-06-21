Legal & General Group Plc Buys 16,420 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,380,000 after buying an additional 834,793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

In other news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 145,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $5,659,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.69. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

