NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.30% of NeoGenomics worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NeoGenomics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

