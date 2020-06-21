Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 3,483 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Post worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,327,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,063,000 after buying an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Post by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,027,000 after buying an additional 295,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Post by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,474,000 after buying an additional 53,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Post by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after acquiring an additional 343,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.57. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.55.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

