Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 4,855 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kemper were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Kemper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kemper by 9.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $69.78 on Friday. Kemper Corp has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

