MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $71.70 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

