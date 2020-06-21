M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in CVB Financial by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 99.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,851,000 after buying an additional 272,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 284,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.67. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVBF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

