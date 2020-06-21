MML Investors Services LLC Sells 12,418 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYND. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,442,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,938,000 after buying an additional 463,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after buying an additional 453,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 262,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,190,000 after acquiring an additional 171,099 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WYND shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

