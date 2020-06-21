Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Lithia Motors worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30,942.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.61. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

