Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 377,232 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,232 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $461,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.79. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.02.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.