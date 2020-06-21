Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.02.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

