Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.79. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.02.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

