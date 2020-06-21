Redwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average of $294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

