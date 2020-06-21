Colrain Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.4% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

