Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 38,871 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 753,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,871 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 61.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 98,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.