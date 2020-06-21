Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AOSL. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.87 million, a P/E ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

