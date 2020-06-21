Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,634 Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adesto Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOTS opened at $12.11 on Friday. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IOTS shares. BidaskClub cut Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.55 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Adesto Technologies Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.