Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $55,796,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,233,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,619,516,000 after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in Apple by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 52,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.02.

Apple stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

