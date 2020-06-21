Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells $36,668.00 in Stock

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FWONA stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWONA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

