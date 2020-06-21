Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells $36,668.00 in Stock

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FWONA stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWONA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
About Liberty Media Formula One Series A
Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
