Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,751 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after acquiring an additional 540,585 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,751,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 583,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of SRC opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

