Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 21,403 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,403 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Saia worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Saia by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $1,833,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.15.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.12. Saia Inc has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $119.29.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

