Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 157,310 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.87% of Owens & Minor worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Cfra increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

