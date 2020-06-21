Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $271.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $260.00 to $271.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.64.

NYSE:CP opened at $253.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

