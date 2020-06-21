Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,355 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Steven Madden worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

